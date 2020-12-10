MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Police Department says a driver of an SUV was trying to go around the safety arms at a train track crossing when it was hit by an oncoming Amtrak train.
The collision happened around 10 a.m. on Old State Rd. between US 45 and Lake Road.
Police say when the 43-year old driver tried to go around the safety arms the train hit the engine area spinning the car. Both the driver and a 41-year old passenger were not injured and refused treatment by paramedics on scene.
The Amtrak train was carrying 30 passengers and no one was injured on board.
The driver of the SUV was cited for disobeying traffic signals at the train track.
