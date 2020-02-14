DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Men accused of hijacking a teen's car at gunpoint are behind bars in Vermilion County.
In information just released Friday by Danville police, officers said they responded at 12:04 a.m. on Jan. 19 to Circle K (1200 block of N. Bowman St.). A 17-year-old victim told them two men with handguns took his vehicle.
Police said they learned the men had left a dark-colored vehicle before approaching the teen. They said they tracked down this vehicle and found it in the 1900 block of Deerwood St., where four people and two firearms were located inside.
Four suspects face charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen firearm. The list of suspects, all of whom are from Danville, includes 19-year-old Marcus D. Jefferson, 21-year-old Aeron D. Clark, 20-year-old Travion I. Profitt and a 17-year-old teen.
Danville police released information about this case as part of a series of periodic press releases regarding past crimes believed to be of public interest.