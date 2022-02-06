DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Most people in Central Illinois were stuck inside this past week because of bad roads, freezing weather, and over a foot of snow. During that time, one family's dog named buttercup started creating cause for concern.
"My mom had called me Tuesday and said that her dog had vomited on Monday. But you know, dogs vomit, so we didn't think anything of it," Robin Smith said. But when it did not get better over the next couple of days, they decided to do something about it.
"Tuesday, she was a little bit more lethargic, not feeling well. And Wednesday, she was kind of unsteady on her feet, not feeling any better and wasn't eating anything," Smith said.
That's when Robin's mom decided to look for a vet, but because of the weather, they were all closed. In addition, Robin's mother was in between vets at the time. Robin suggested trying her vet, Pawsitively Pets in Decatur.
"[But] they were closed and said your only option is Springfield, Bloomington or Champaign, or middle of the blizzard, that wasn't an option," Smith said.
Regardless, Vet Teri Morgan personally dug herself out of her driveway and made her way to the family's home to assess Buttercup.
"The X-rays turned out buttercup, which is my mom's lab, swallowed a rock. So she had to go get emergency surgery," Smith said. Vet Morgan referred her to a Dr. Volker at Northgate Animal Clinic who performed the surgery.
"Just the fact that she was willing to risk her own life. She brought her children here with her so not only her life but her children's to help an animal just it blows me away," Smith said.
Buttercup is now okay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.