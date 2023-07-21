PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – Veterans seeking assistance with combat related special compensation through the Defense Finance and Accounting Service are finding they can’t get through to a special website. It appears to have been hacked giving them a sales pitch instead of assistance.
John Kraft of the Edgar County Watchdogs called the 800 number and was immediately greeted by an automated response system designed to make veterans believe they are talking to an actual person. Instead of answering questions for the veteran the system makes a pitch for a medical alert device.
Kraft stated multiple times he did not want the service. After a period of time the system simply ended the call. Kraft thinks the automated call needs to be investigated.
“It needs to be a thorough one because that is impacting the lives and finances of veterans that were injured in war or war simulations,” Kraft told WAND News.
