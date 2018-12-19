SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Vibra Hospital in Springfield plans to close by March 31, 2019, according to a letter posted in the hospital's lobby.
All current patients will remain until their discharge dates, according to the letter from CEO Barbara Callaghan dated December 18.
Reductions in healthcare reimbursements and changes to referral practices have made the hospital unsustainable, according to the letter. Officials said they sought several options to keep the site open, but those efforts were unsuccessful.
A 30-day notification was filed with the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday, officials said. After the 30 days the hospital will file a 90-day closing notice to permanently close.
An IDPH spokesperson confirmed the department received the notification.
WAND reached out to the hospital for comment and has received no response. We have also requested a copy of the notification from IDPH through the Freedom of Information Act.