VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WAND) - A broken water main that left Villa Grove residents without water led to Illinois 130 being closed down.
At 1:45 p.m. Monday, Mayor Cassandra Gunter told The News-Gazette state officials were preparing to close both lanes of IL 130 to facilitate repair of the break, which involves a main located deep underground. A private contractor had to be called to fix the issue.
The issue occurred Sunday night at about 10:30 p.m. and proved to be so extensive that it drained water from the water tower faster than water could come in. School was canceled in Villa Grove Monday as a result.
According to City Administrator Jacki Athey, it's unclear if the whole highway will need to be closed.
A boil order was issued for Villa Grove. It also affects nearby Deer Lake, and a boil order was also issued for the community of Camargo.
A major challenge with this break is pandemic related. Three of the five public works employees in the city are off because of COVID-19 protocols.
Athey said officials do not yet have a projection for a restoration time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.