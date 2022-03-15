Pana, Ill (WAND) – A new 60-foot section of railroad track is being put down in front of the historic Pana Interlocking Tower in Christian County. The track is needed for a vintage caboose which will be moved from Indiana to Pana in the near future.
The cost to move the caboose is estimated at $30,000 to $40,000. Donations are being accepted by the Pana Historical Society.
The Pana tower was used to switch tracks for four different railroads that served the community back in its heyday. At one time as many as 30 freight and passenger trains came through Pana on a daily basis.
The caboose was last used by Union Pacific. It was built in 1952 and retired in 1986.
