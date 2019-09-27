DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - St. Paul's Lutheran Church and Tabernacle Baptist Church of Decatur are coming together for the Feed My Starving Children Decatur Community Mobile Pack Event this weekend.
Volunteers will be packing meals designed to help reverse and prevent malnutrition.
Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is a Christian non-profit that provides nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children.
Volunteers are needed to come help pack meals Friday and Saturday.
Children age 5 and older can pack with an adult.
Friday, September 27th
SET UP & PACKING (10:00am-12:00pm)
FIRST SESSION 1:00-3:00PM
SECOND SESSION 3:30-5:30PM
Saturday, September 28th
THIRD SESSION 9:00-11:00AM*
FOURTH SESSION 12:00-2:00PM*
PACKING & CLEAN UP (2:00-4:00PM)
940 volunteers are needed.
For more information or to register to volunteer, click HERE.