BELLE VERNON, Penn. (WAND) – A waiter is getting some social media attention after he provided excellent service to a veteran.
Facebook user Lisa Meilander, was eating at the Eat’n Park on Saturday in Bella Vernon, Pennsylvania. An elderly man was seated near her.
The server came up to take his order and that’s when Meilander took out her phone to capture a few photos of the exchange.
The waiter, Dylan, can be seen kneeling and sitting with the veteran as he had some trouble putting in his order.
"The man apologized for not hearing too well," Meilander wrote. "He talked about how he lost his hearing during his time in the war."
The man was 91 years old, so Dylan decided to sit down and listen to all of his stories. The veteran apologized for keeping him and explained that he is now alone and didn’t have someone to talk to often.
After hearing the exchange Meilander wanted to pay for the man’s meal, but someone had already beaten her to it.
Dylan then used his break time to sit and talk more with the veteran while he ate.
Meilander said Dylan's kindness was a breath of fresh air. Her post has been shared 59,000 times and has over 14,000 comments.