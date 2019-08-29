DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday, according to the Decatur Police Department.
DPD said Kronterial N. Bond was arrested in Calumet City around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Bond was wanted for the murder of Demetrius Ford.
Ford was found dead on a front porch of a home in the 1400 block of E. Hickory Street on July 14.
Police say Ford was shot multiple times, in the back, chest, neck, head and leg.
DPD identified Bond as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him. He is currently being held in the Cook County Jail awaiting a transfer back to Macon County.