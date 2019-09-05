DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A suspect in the murder of Cody Drew is wanted by Macon County authorities Thursday.
Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott said a warrant for first-degree murder was issued for the arrest of 48-year-old Charles Gardner. He said Gardner caused Drew's death by stabbing him in the torso more than once.
Drew died on Aug. 9, 2018 near The Winery in Decatur after he left with a friend. Police said two men came into the bar's gaming area as Drew was playing a poker machine when one of them told him a way to win money. Drew wouldn't part with the $150 he won when they asked for a share, officers said, leading to the stabbing.
Ray M. James, who Scott said is an acquaintance of Gardner, initially faced charges, but those were dropped as the investigation continued.
The warrant for Gardner's arrest has a $2 million bond. Scott said Gardner will be in court for an arraignment after authorities serve his warrant.
Illinois Departments of Corrections records show Gardner is currently in custody at the Lawrence Correctional Center on charges from the 1990s.
Gardner was convicted in October 1993 for his role in a shooting from that May. He was in a car that repeatedly moved by a North Edwards Street home in the evening, from which he fired gunshots with a pistol.
A bench trial led to a conviction for three charges of attempted murder.
According to records, he was placed on parole in August 2017, then returned to custody in March 2019.
A bench now sitting outside of The Winery honors Drew's memory. It has the phrase "find your inner kid and chase your dreams" printed across it.