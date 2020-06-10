SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Shelby County is facing increasing scrutiny over unauthorized spending, lawsuits, a possibly illegal closed meeting and an Illinois State Police investigation.
The Edgar County Watchdogs say they will file a lawsuit against the Shelby County Board if it does not produce audio copies of a closed executive session held last week. The Watchdogs say they have information that during the nearly 45-minute session most of the time was spent on items not covered as exemptions under the Illinois Open Meetings Act.
“There was five maybe six minutes of actual legal discussion in closed session,” Kirk Allen of the Edgar County Watchdogs told WAND News. “We’ll file a lawsuit under the Open Meeting Act and have the forced release of that audio.”
The Shelby County Board is already facing two previous lawsuits involving payment of past due legal fees to a Decatur lawyer who has provided legal services to assist the Shelby County States Attorney since 2014. Attorney Ed Flynn sued the county for nearly $15,000 in unpaid fees. The Shelby County Treasurer has refused to pay the money on the grounds the hiring of a private counsel was never properly authorized under the law. She has requested the States Attorney provide her with a statute showing the payments can be made but has never heard back.
A second lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by a Shelby County taxpayer, Mark Bennett. Bennett is looking for a court ruling as to whether the county should pay for the outside counsel. Bennett is seeking a seat on the board this November.
“To me it’s a waste of taxpayer money,” Bennett told WAND Wednesday morning. “It’s my belief that the board didn’t have the authority to hire outside counsel.”
During a county board meeting on Wednesday board member Earl Baker took aim at Board Chairman Bruce Cannon after the County Treasurer, Erica Firnhaber, once again explained her position on not paying the attorney fees.
“I’d like to make a motion that you be removed from office,” Baker shouted at Cannon. He then went on to point out Firnhaber has uncovered additional unauthorized spending by the county. “A payroll of $500,000 we don’t know where’s it’s at yet. And then when our treasurer starts talking you sit there and roll your eyes.”
Baker’s comment was met with applause.
