(WAND) - Most major chains will be closed this Thanksgiving, but who will be open if you need supplies?
For those who need groceries, Whole Foods and Kroger will be open with modified hours, Most Kroger stores will close by 5 p.m. and open an hour later than normal on Black Friday. With Whole Foods, click here to find your store's hours.
Other open businesses include Big Lots, Starbucks, Walgreens, CVS and Dollar General.
Customers will not be able to visit Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club or Aldi.
Don't forget to stay patient when you shop on Thanksgiving, as these stores will probably have limited staffing.
