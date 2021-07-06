TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Video showed fireworks being shot off inside a Taylorville home, causing damage.
Taylorville police shared the footage Saturday on their Facebook page. Windows could be heard breaking and bright lights could be seen. The fireworks also went through the home's door!
It's unclear how much damage was caused. This was an owned property and not a rented one.
"It was just a senseless act to do that," Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler told WAND News.
Wheeler said authorities were concerned children could be in the house. They learned there were no minors inside.
He added the public appeared to mostly be following the rule of law over the holiday weekend. He said no fireworks-related citations were issued in Taylorville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.