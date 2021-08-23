SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Windsor man who sexually assaulted a child will serve 40 years behind bars and must register as a sex offender.
Donald C. Ohmen, 40, was sentenced Monday on four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. He was arrested in November 2020 after the victim, who is less than 10 years old, made disclosures about what happened. Prosecutors said evidence showed the sex abuse happened for at least two months before the disclosure from the victim, and that Ohmen warned the victim not to tell anyone.
The crimes were initially reported to Effingham police and later were investigated by Windsor police and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
Judge Martin Siemer noted his primary consideration in sentencing was the "unfathomable harm" Ohmen caused the victim.
At least 85 percent of the prison sentence must be served. Ohmen must also register for life as a sexual predator and spend natural life on parole after his finishes his prison term.
In the trial, Windsor Police Chief Ron Bateman testified, a video recording of the victim's statement was played and two family members presented victim impact statements.
Shelby County State's Attorney Nichole Kroncke issued a statement commending the diligent efforts of law enforcement and the Children's Advocacy Center of Central Illinois.
"A dangerous child predator has been removed form the community as a result of the collaboration of all involved in this investigation," Kroncke said.
