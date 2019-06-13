SAVOY, Ill. (WAND) - A Tolono woman has admitted to helping two men rob a Savoy Circle K gas station in 2017.
20-year-old Jaricka Good was sentenced two two years of second-chance probation. She will also have to perform 30 hours of public service.
If she successfully completes that sentence, Good will have no record of a conviction for the burglary.
In exchange for pleading guilty, two more serious charges of armed robbery and aggravated robbery were dropped.
Good was a former employee at the gas station and gave the code to unlock the cash register to the two men who robbed the place.
She was not there when the robbery happened.
The News Gazette reports one of the co-defendants is Good's ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Brice Robinson. He pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery in May 2018. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
The other man, 23-year-old Kenichi Townsend of Champaign, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and was sentenced to eight years in prison.