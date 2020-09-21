DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities have identified a woman killed in a collision with a train.
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden said the person killed was 49-year-old Jodi L. Tyszko. She said the pedestrian vs. train crash happened at the railroad crossing on East Lincoln Street in Hoopeston.
Hoopeston police and the Vermilion County Coroner's Office are investigating.
