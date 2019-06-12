RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A woman with dementia who was reported missing in Rantoul thanked responders for helping to find her.
Lela O'Bryan and her family took pictures with law enforcement while holding signs saying "we appreciate you" and "thank you". She seemed to be in happy spirits Wednesday.
"I'm ready for my next adventure," she said. "This is the most fun I've had in years."
O'Bryan, a resident at Eagle's View Supportive Living and Memory Care, was first reported missing Monday before a search found her in an unoccupied part of the building. She had wandered from her assisted living apartment at the facility.
Eagle's View gave its own thanks for the efforts of responders.
"Much time and resources were committed and we are all very grateful for the outpouring of support and the safe conclusion to her adventure," a press release said.