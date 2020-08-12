DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Danielle Wright is trying to bring stress relief to people with massage therapy.
"Removing yourself from a situation and going somewhere that is quiet, disconnected - it gives you a chance to reset," owner of Healing Hands Massage Therapy Danielle Wright said.
Studies show that anxiety and depression levels are on the rise due to being at home more than usual during the pandemic.
"I have seen people, not just for stress-related things, but for anxiety and depression kind of things. The isolation has not been good for anyone. The relaxation and the pain reduction is helping people cope a lot better with things," Wright said.
What sets Wright's therapy apart is her massage technique that is aimed at finding stress trigger points.
"I use a lot of the Swedish massage, which is kind of the long strokes, which is what you think of when you get a massage. But also, I do deep tissue trigger point work, which is specifically designed as a search and destroy mission. I go in and find the problem and get rid of it," Wright said.
Studies have shown that hand massages can be a source to relieve stress a person may be experiencing. They can reduce stress levels, help with everyday mood and increase the amount of sleep a person gets.
"A lot of people don't think about how much you use your hands. You can't do so many things without the joints in your fingers," Wright said.
The secret to relieving stress might be in the palm of the hands. To schedule an appointment with Healing Hands Massage Therapy, head to their Facebook page.
