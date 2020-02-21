DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A woman who pepper-sprayed a police officer outside of a nightclub was found guilty Thursday.
A press release from Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said it happened after 2 a.m. on Feb. 17, when a crowd formed outside of Club Deuce (623 N. Vermilion St., Danville). There were arguments and fights occurring in the group, which had around 100 people.
Officer Ryan Birge was among officers working to break up the crowd and restore order. At one point, Deborah White emerged from the crowd and pepper-sprayed Birge. She held the can against the side of his face and sprayed into his eyes, hair and mouth.
Detective Chelsey Miller arrested White when she tried to flee the scene in her vehicle.
The guilty verdict against White was for two class 2 felony counts of aggravated battery. White faces probation or up to three to seven years in prison.
“We are thankful for the jurors’ time and attention in this case,” Lacy said. “Acts of violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated in Vermilion County.”
Judge Nancy S. Fahey is expected to sentence White on April 17, 2020.