Decatur, Ill (WAND) – A heavily traveled bridge over Lake Decatur now has wooden supports as a safety precaution as parts of the bridge have corroded after nearly 50 years of use.
The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) confirms to WAND News the steel girders under the William Street Bridge are corroded on the ends where they are exposed to the elements. A WAND News camera recorded video underneath the bridge where the corrosion is visible and numerous wood blocks have been put in place.
IDOT says the wooden supports will remain in place until the steel members of the William Street Bridge are permanently repaired or completely replaced. Structural components are inspected and rated on a scaled of 0 to 9 with 9 being the best. The steel girders supporting the bridge were rated during a routine inspection as a “4-Poor condition, with advanced deterioration.” The concrete bridge deck and concrete piers & abutments under the bridge are rated “5-Fair condition.”
IDOT says a project to partially reconstruct the bridge is currently under development and included in the FY2019-2024 Multiyear Plan. As part of the project, the concrete bridge deck and steel girders will be completely removed and replaced. The concrete abutments and piers beneath the bridge will be extensively repaired.
The William Street Bridge was constructed in 1971.