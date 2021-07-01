DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - From camping to quarantine, a few people from a Decatur church recently tested positive for COVID-19.
This was after the church attended a youth camp where 85 teens and adults contracted the virus. One parent told WAND News how the whole situation left her family concerned.
A Decatur mother expressed frustration. She did not want to disclose her name, however, her daughter recently attended a central Illinois youth camp with their Decatur church. The Shuyler County camp is where the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak.
"Had I been notified, my child would not have attended," the mother said. "My daughter is nervous. She feels bad. She's confused."
Fortunately, her child tested negative for the virus. However, it does not take away from the fact her daughter was at risk of bringing COVID-19 back home. The woman told WAND News a chaperone who was at the camping track said told her there was "nothing to worry about."
WAND News then reached out Randall Garrett. Garrett is the senior pastor of the First General Baptist Church of Decatur, the church the woman and her daughter attend. Garrett said they found out about the outbreak a day before leaving camp.
"We mentioned-you know- here's something we want to know. How do you feel? Are you showing any kind of symptoms," Garrett said.
The senior pastor confirmed one child and two adults contracted the virus. To Garrett's understanding, a different church prior to FGBC camping started the outbreak. He said the facility was sanitized afterwards.
The Illinois Department of Public Health said at least 70% of the cases were not vaccinated. WAND News recently reported how it was not a requirement to be vaccinated to attend the camp and wearing a mask was not a requirement.
"I don't feel like the ball was dropped," Garrett said. "We took the normal precautions. I feel like we were putting our kids safety first."
The parent, however, wants better communication. The outbreaks were in Schuyler and Adams counties. Approximately 40% of the population is fully vaccinated.
