DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities in Decatur are beginning a zero-tolerance effort to stop drunk driving.
Police said the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign is active from May 7 through Memorial Day weekend. Officers will step up enforcement and arrest impaired drivers.
“Our officers see firsthand the tragedies that occur when people drive impaired,” said Sgt. Steve Hagemeyer. “To put it simply, don’t drink and drive. Please help us spread this life-saving message by encouraging your friends and family to drive sober”.
The campaign is administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation and is covered with federal highway safety funds.
