Anthony Peoples joined the WAND StormCenter 17 weather team as morning meteorologist in April 2020 after spending the past two years in snowy Duluth, Minnesota.
While he may be new to central Illinois, he considers the "Land of Lincoln" home after living in Moline for more than eleven years and another four years in Chicago.
Anthony was a meteorologist for stations in the Quad Cities (Moline and Rock Island) for more than a decade!
He was born and grew up in western Kentucky and always knew he wanted to be a "meteorologist"even before he knew what that meant!
As a kid, he made weather instruments from whatever he could find around the house and he spent just as much time forecasting weather in high school as he did studying math and science. But, he didn't neglect his studies and graduated in the Top Ten of his senior class!
Anthony graduated from Murray State University with a degree in Radio-Television News Performance and a minor in Criminal Justice.
He then earned a Broadcast Meteorology Certification from Mississippi State University in 2006 and was awarded the television "Seal of Approval" from the National Weather Association.
Anthony has also worked as a meteorologist and a reporter for stations in Indiana, Wisconsin, Texas, Ohio, Maryland, and Florida.
When Anthony is not on-air delivering your forecast, he’s following it from home. So, you’ll likely get social media updates in the afternoons, evenings, and even on the weekend! Anthony believes in keeping you informed without all of the hype and "worst case scenarios"!
In his spare time, Anthony enjoys watching movies, binge-watching television, reading, photographing nature, and cooking. He loves Mediterranean food and has a fondness for desserts!