Mike joined the WAND team in February 2023 as the Capitol Reporter. He is excited to continue covering Illinois state government and politics.
Mike previously worked as the first Illinois Capitol Bureau Chief for Quincy Media and Gray TV. His coverage of Illinois state politics and government was seen on WGEM, WEEK, Heart of Illinois ABC, WREX, WIFR, WSIL, KFVS, KWQC, and KMOV. Before moving to Springfield, Mike worked as a Multimedia Journalist for WEEK and Heart of Illinois ABC in East Peoria. He previously worked as a producer/MMJ for Heart of Illinois ABC. Before moving to Peoria, Mike worked as a statehouse reporting intern for WCIA.
If he's not in a newsroom or out in the field reporting, you can usually find Mike with his fiancé Maggie and their dog Winnie. He loves watching baseball, football, and reality TV.
You can contact Mike with story ideas or questions at Mike.Miletich@wandtv.com.
