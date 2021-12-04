SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The 7th Annual Capital City Showcase took place today at the BOS Center in Springfield, IL. as teams from across central Illinois gathered to compete in the event.
Below are the scores and highlights to those games that WAND Sports covered on Saturday.
Rochester 32, Glenwood 57
Eisenhower 48, Jacksonville 21
U-High 48, MacArthur 77
Springfield 49, Southeast 52
SHG 61, Lanphier 40
