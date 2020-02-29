NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) -- Every single winter since 1981, you could count on Coach Steve Kimbro manning the sidelines for the Nokomis Redskins.
On Friday night in the Class 1A Macon regional finals, an era ended as Nokomis was defeated by state title contender Central A&M, thus ending Kimbro's final season at the helm of the program.
WAND Sports salutes Kimbro on his remarkable 838-win career (as calculated by WAND Sports), which is No. 4 on the state's all-time wins list. It's a career that included four trips to State and countless lives touched. Look no further than the gaggle of former players who came back to Nokomis for a recent home game to honor their coach.
In this WAND interview, Kimbro discusses his final season, what his former players mean to him and his special relationship with the only active coach ahead of him on the wins list: childhood friend Neil Alexander of Lincoln.