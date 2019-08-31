WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Jeff is a bone-crushing safety/running back for the Generals, but a truly exceptional person off the field. He is a member of the National Honor Society and hopes to become either an architect or construction manager.
The most special thing about Jeff is that despite being a future Division-I athlete, he is the one who humbly volunteers to pick up the blocks in track and the scattered jerseys after football practice. It's that heart of a servant that makes Jeff Wells the first WAND Sports Athlete of the Week.