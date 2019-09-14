WAND Sports introduces a brand new segment, Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute!
Each week, sports director Gordon Voit, Mark Pearson and Orlando Toatley put the spotlight on a local high school athlete who is excelling as a student and community member as well!
To submit a student-athlete's name, please send a detailed list of his/her accolades to Gordon Voit on Facebook or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Week 1: Jeffery Wells (MacArthur football)
Week 2: Jackson Hogan (St. Teresa football)
Week 3: Markesha Jackson (Eisenhower basketball/track)
Markesha Jackson anchored the Lady Panthers' post in basketball and was a standout thrower for the track and field team as well. But her greatest achievement is the number 4.7 -- as in her GPA.
Jackson was the only known athlete at Eisenhower to win the Illinois State Scholar award and was the recipient of multiple scholarships.
She will play basketball and track and field at Knox College.