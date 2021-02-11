CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The Illini are just one of four programs and the only Big Ten Conference team with multiple student-athletes on this prestigious list.
Both, Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn are on the Naismith Trophy Midseason Team.
Thee Naismith Trophy is given out annually to the nation's "most outstanding college basketball player."
Dosunmu just notched the third recorded triple-double in Illinois program history after tallying up 21 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists against Wisconsin. He is 11th in the NCAA averaging 21.2 points per game and ranks second nationally with 10 games where he's scored 22+ points.
Cockburn ranks second in the NCAA with 13 double-doubles, is sixth in the country in field goal shooting at 67 percent and had a school-record eight dunks against Wisconsin. Cockburn is on pace to be the first Illini player to average a double-double since 1973.
