CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- It was selection Sunday for the NCAA softball tournament.
Teams waiting to hear their name called for the regional round including Eastern Illinois for the first time in program history.
The Panthers will be heading to Chicago to take on the Big 10 champs Northwestern.
The Panthers take the field Friday May 19 at 2:30 p.m.
