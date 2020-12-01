Currently, the IHSA winter sports season is paused for the time being.
To get the inside scoop and further understand the direction of high school sports in Illinois WAND talked with IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson.
Now although there's a meeting tomorrow, Anderson told WAND that it's likely that no decisions on the winter sports season will come before their meeting on December 14th.
