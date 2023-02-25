BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - The girls wrestling state tournament in Bloomington had 15 of our local athletes competing.
None of our central Illinois wrestlers made it to a state final but lets take a look at the best finishers from our area.
Mt. Zion's Sydney Cannon finished in third place... Alexis Seymour from Jacksonville, Vandalia's Lauren Dothager and Lexi Ritchie from Unity finished in fourth.
Last but certainly not least, Urbana's Jurdan Tyler took home third.
