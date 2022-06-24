(WAND) -- The Illini's Kofi Cockburn went undrafted last night but soon after the final pick was made, his phone rang.
The Utah Jazz picked up Kofi on an Exhibit 10 contract.
This is a non-guaranteed minimum contract for one-year with built-in clauses allowing teams to convert them to two-way contracts.
Kofi was the only player in college basketball last season to average 20 points and 10 rebounds per game.
