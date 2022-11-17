DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- MacArthur boys basketball is coming off of a season where they went 23-8 overall and lost to the eventual state champs in the sectional final in overtime.
The Generals have used that loss as motivation.
MacArthur is getting set to take on Edwardsville at the Decatur Turkey Tournament on Wednesday.
Several key members of last year's squad have graduated but head coach Terise Bryson has confidence in his current roster to step up.
