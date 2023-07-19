MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) - Blake Wolters has signed on the dotted line.
The Kansas City Royals drafted the Mahomet-Seymour pitcher 44th overall earlier this month. Now Wolters has signed a $2.8M contract according to Jim Callis with MLB Pipeline.
The former Bulldog had a terrific 2023 season. Wolters had a 0.43 ERA and 106 strikeouts.
