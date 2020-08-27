DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- He was named IBCA All-State for Mt. Zion in 2004 thanks to his menacing presence in the paint, with crowd-jolting alley-oops and blocks.
Now former 6-foot-10 center Mick Yelovich is spending his time hitting thunderous drives instead of making highlight-reel plays on the basketball court.
The Indiana State alumnus now travels the country to more than 100 golf events a year, using his long drive skills to make a living and raise money for charity in the process.
His top drive ever? A whopping 475 yards.
