DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- College baseball and softball seasons are in the heart of conference play, both Millikin softball and baseball in action Saturday facing Wheaton College.
Softball was on a six game win streak heading into the weekend road trip and the basebal team looked to get back in the win column.
(Baseball) Wheaton College 1, Millikin 4
(Softball) Millikin 4, Wheaton College 2
