DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin volleyball team is putting on a camp for kids and they had a great turnout.
The Big Blue estimate that over 100 participants took the floor at the Griswold Center.
Participants ranged from eight to 16 years old.
Most players from the Millikin team were there helping teach different skills and techniques that have led them to success.
Big Blue Head Coach Debbie Kiick has completed over 20 seasons with Millikin and enjoys seeing her team give back to the community.
