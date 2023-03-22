MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- The Mt. Zion Lady Braves are coming off a Sectional Semifinal loss last season, entering this year they are hoping to use that experience and the return of their six seniors to help build off last seasons success.
They finished the 2022 season with a loss to Glenwood in the section tournament. Since the start of this year they are going back to the fundamentals while also adding game day schemes so they are prepared in any situation.
Head Coach Greg Blakey is reminding them every day they have to earn their spot in the starting lineup especially with the younger talent on the team.
