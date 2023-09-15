OCI’s Team of the Week: Mt. Zion Boys Soccer

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) -- Mt. Zion Boys Soccer is our Team of the Week. 

The Braves team is undefeated in Apollo Conference play.

This pass week they had some tough games on their schedule against Williamsville and Mahomet-Seymour, where they took draws in both matchups. 

