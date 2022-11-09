CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- A new era has officially begun for Illinois women's basketball.
In her first regular season game, new Illini head coach Shauna Green led her team to a 75-40 win over Long Island University.
Illinois was led by Kendall Bostic who had a game-high 16 points and 11 rebounds.
Makira Cook tallied 14 points while Genesis Bryant added 13 points off the bench.
The Illini are now 1-0 and will meet up with Alcorn State on Sunday at the State Farm Center.
