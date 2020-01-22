Introducing the WAND Sports "All-Time 5!" Which local school would have the best starting five if you could pick any basketball player from any point in history?
Whether you live in Jacksonville or Paris, Watseka or Effingham and everywhere in between, we want to hear from you!
The sports department will receive nominations over the next week and then release the Top 17 teams one-by-one every Wednesday starting on January 29 until the state basketball tournament on March 13. This is called Phase 1.
As March Madness rages on, Phase 2 of the "All-Time 5" series will begin with a Sweet 16-style bracket featuring the 17 teams seeded accordingly, with a play-in game between 16 and 17 of course! (WAND Sports will release more information about how the "games" will be conducted as March nears.)
Who's got the best All-Time 5? Is it Stephen Decatur led by guards and former teammates Tarise Bryson (Illinois State, MVP POY), Taurus Cook (UIC) and Mike Wilder (Louisiana Tech)? Eisenhower led by Purdue PG Lewis Jackson, Buffalo PG Jarod Oldham and future MLB stars Bill Madlock and Kevin Roberson?
Is it Lincoln led by the father-son duo of Norm Cook (Kansas) and Brian Cook (Illinois)? Champaign Central featuring McDonald's American Roger McClendon (Cincinnati) at guard and All-Big Ten PF Clyde Turner (Minnesota)?
How about Lanphier led by the NBA trio of Andre Iguodala (Arizona), Ed Horton (Iowa) and Kevin Gamble (Iowa)? These are just some of the top squads in the debate!
Submit your team to sports director Gordon Voit on Facebook, Twitter or via email at Gordon.Voit@wandtv.com.
Link to original tweet thread (@GordonVoit)
https:https://twitter.com/GordonVoit/status/1218978370601525249?s=20//twitter.com/GordonVoit/status/1218978370601525249?s=20https://twitter.com/GordonVoit/status/1218978370601525249?s=20
https://twitter.com/GordonVoit/status/1218978370601525249?s=20
Link to video announcement
https://www.facebook.com/GordonVoitWANDSports/videos/797860870725994/