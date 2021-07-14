SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - New unique road signs with squirrels on them have been added along Archer Elevator Road in Springfield.
Mayor Jim Langfelder said it's part of an awareness campaign for the Franklin Ground Squirrel, an endangered species.
"What it's done it's created greater awareness with the signs especially because we've heard jokes about it or we've heard people appreciative of it. But it does raise the awareness so they are serving their purpose especially with the blinking flashing light."
The city discovered a natural habitat for the squirrels when doing construction on Archer Elevator Road. This discovery had an impact on the time line of construction of the road.
"You never know what you get into when you do these infrastructure projects. So with the Archer Elevator Road project there was a discovery of a ground squirrel that was unique or rare and on the point of extinction in this area. So it halted the project, we had to do additional studies and everything else. I think it delayed the project for a year" said Langfelder.
Langfelder said delays for environmental concerns are actually pretty normal.
"You know when people think it takes a long time for projects to happen, part of that is in regards to the environment. What are you disturbing and making sure we're preserving what we can so that's a large part of it."
These signs are also in Centennial Park where the squirrels are present as well.
