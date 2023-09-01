CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Park District is inviting people to come celebrate the groundbreaking of a new project at Skelton Park.
The groundbreaking will be held on Tuesday, September 5 at 9 a.m.
Development in the park is through a partnership with Experience Champaign-Urbana and the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail.
Skelton Park an undeveloped park space maintained by Champaign Park District in a historic district in which the first and only African American movie house and Vaudeville theater existed in the 1910s.
$500,000 is being used to honor the legacy of Champaign County’s many influential African American musicians by creating interactive musical instruments, new pathways, lighting, a plaza, and a seating wall and gentle slope for watching performances.
The centerpiece will be a steel sculpture designed by African American artist Preston Jackson.
The total project is estimated to be completed in 2024.
“As part of the Champaign County African American Heritage Trail, the transformed Skelton Park will become a sought-after destination for residents and visitors,” said Jayne DeLuce, President & CEO of Experience Champaign-Urbana. “Countless residents and community partners have put time, energy, and resources into this project—it’s truly heartwarming to see it become a reality.”
Funding for the project was raised by Experience Champaign-Urbana, including their monetary support, the Rotary Club of Champaign in partnership with the Champaign Rotary Foundation, Champaign County, and individual donors.
Funding is also made possible through a grant from the Illinois Office of Tourism.
Boneyard Creek improvements by the City of Champaign will also contribute to the development.
“We are really excited to kick off this project,” said Sarah Sandquist, Champaign Park District Executive Director. “Skelton Park will become a unique showcase of local history and we are grateful for the support from our community partners to make it happen.”
