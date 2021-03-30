CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign County Crime Stoppers is accepting applications for its annual $500 Youth Scholarship Award.
Applications are available to any high school senior within Champaign County who will be furthering their education and entering the field of Criminal Justice.
“The local Board of Directors overwhelmingly agreed to go ahead with the award this year, although Covid-19 has disrupted so many of the school routine and procedures,” said Barbara Payne, Crime Stoppers Scholarship Committee Chair. “We rely heavily on the school officials and counselors to get information to students who have an interest in a criminal justice career.”
The application requires an essay on why the applicant wants to pursue a career in criminal justice.
Community service and school activities also weigh heavily on the application.
Two reference letters are required to attest to the applicant’s character.
The Champaign County Crime Stoppers Youth Scholarship Committee choose the recipient.
Applications must be received by May 20, 2021. Once the decision is made, the successful candidate and their high school will be notified by June 1, 2021.
“It is important that we continue to offer this award to a deserving individual, despite the Covid-19 limitations,” said Kris Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick who is a member of the Scholarship Committee and donor for the program is a 34-year veteran of law enforcement.
For more information on the Youth Scholarship and to download the application go to: www.373tips.com.
