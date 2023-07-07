DECATUR, Ill. – The City of Decatur in partnership with Waste Management will host a city-wide cleanup on Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the Decatur Civic Center Parking Lot, #1 Gary K Anderson Plaza.
With proof of residency, Decatur residents can dispose of large items for no charge. Items must be placed in roll-off bins located within the parking lot.
Individuals will have to unload items as there will not be assistance to place items into the roll offs.
Items eligible for disposal include old furniture, mattresses, and other household items. A limited amount of tires, electronics, appliances, computers & monitors from each vehicle will also be collected.
Paint or yard waste will not be allowed for drop off.
The City of Decatur's city-wide cleanups are part of the City's Neighborhood Revitalization initiative designed to reinvigorate and improve neighborhoods.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.