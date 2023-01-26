DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Park District is getting an early start on hiring for the upcoming seasons.
The district will be holding a hiring fair for part-time and seasonal positions on February 10 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center.
Positions include opportunities at Splash Cove, Overlook Adventure Park, The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, Scovill Zoo, Decatur Indoor Sports Center, Park Maintenance, Horticulture, Rotary Park, Summer Day Camp, Hickory Point Banquet, Red Tail Run Golf Club and Hickory Point Golf Club pro shops and ground crew, and performing arts tech staff.
Positions may be offered on the spot.
Find more information at this link.
