DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur VFW Post 99 is hosting a Memorial Day event.
On May 29 at 1 p.m., the VFW encourages people to remember and honor fallen service members.
The event will be held at the VFW, 3920 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Hamburgers, hot dogs, and french fries will be served.
Proceeds from the food will go to help veterans.
