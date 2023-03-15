SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois House approved a plan Wednesday allowing college students to receive academic credit for serving as election judges.
Lawmakers hope this proposal could help election authorities address the constant shortage of election judges across the state. Rep. Daniel Didech (D-Buffalo Grove) said his bill can also create more opportunities for young people to get hands on experience in the democratic process.
Illinois universities and community colleges will be required to submit policies for awarding an academic credit or non-credit alternative to the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Community College Board by June 30, 2024.
"I know the county clerks association and various county clerks were very excited about this bill," Didech said. "There was initially some opposition from the community colleges and universities. As amended, we've addressed their opposition."
Under this plan, election judges would not be paid if they receive the academic credit.
House Bill 995 passed on a 100-12 vote. The proposal now heads to the Senate for consideration.
